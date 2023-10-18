Create New Account
Movie star suffers VAXX poison induced "RARE BLOOD CANCER"
The Prisoner
Sam Neill talks new film ‘Rams,’ says ‘salvation lies in vaccinations Associated Press"

"Sam Neill says his new film, "Rams," a tale of two feuding brothers whose sheep farm is threatened by a pandemic, is inadvertently timely and shows how important finding common ground is."
Feb 4, 2021
https://youtuDOTbe/9ifE-0eyZmY

###

"Hi I’m Sam Neill, actor of sorts , vintner, and an author as it happens . And my news seems to be all over the news at the moment , and it’s sort of ‘Cancer ! Cancer! Cancer !’ Which is slightly tiresome because as you see , I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months , which feels really good. And I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work. I’m very happy to be going back to work . We start filming in seven days time . I’m doing a thing called ‘Apples Never Fall’ with Annette Bening , and a really wonderful cast . So here I am , and I just wish the headline wasn’t ‘that thing’ so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book , it’s called ‘Did I Ever Tell You This?’. And it does mention cancer because that’s the sort of context in which I wrote it . But I didn’t really mean to write a book, I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment , and I am used to going to work and I suddenly couldn’t go to work. So that’s why I wrote the book , and I have to say there’s been great response to it. People seem to love it , which is great . I was very nervous , obviously as a first time author . Anyway , I think it’s fun. We sub-titled it ‘Movies , Life , Love and Other Catastrophes . So it gives you an idea of all the crazy things that have happened to me. The tone of the book is one of surprise . I never thought that I would have a career as an actor, let alone an actor on screen . But that’s kind of what happened and I am full of gratitude looking back on this life , and that’s what the book is about . I hope you enjoy it. I enjoyed reading the audiobook the other day , I hadn’t looked at the book for quite a while but I found it more entertaining than I expected. And I would look through the glass window at the audio engineer / producer and he seemed to be cracking up a lot so I take that as a good sign.
So I hope you enjoy it , and let’s not worry too much about ‘all that’ because I’m fine . Okay !"

March 18, 2023
https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/Cp7B76NATGb/

Mirrored - bootcamp

cancerjurassic parksam neill

