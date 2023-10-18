Movie star suffers VAXX poison induced "RARE BLOOD CANCER"

Sam Neill talks new film ‘Rams,’ says ‘salvation lies in vaccinations Associated Press"
"Sam
Neill says his new film, "Rams," a tale of two feuding brothers whose
sheep farm is threatened by a pandemic, is inadvertently timely and
shows how important finding common ground is."
Feb 4, 2021
https://youtuDOTbe/9ifE-0eyZmY
"Hi I’m Sam Neill, actor of sorts , vintner, and an author as it
happens . And my news seems to be all over the news at the moment , and
it’s sort of ‘Cancer ! Cancer! Cancer !’ Which is slightly tiresome
because as you see , I am alive and well and I have been in remission
for eight months , which feels really good. And I’m alive and kicking
and I’m going to work. I’m very happy to be going back to work . We
start filming in seven days time . I’m doing a thing called ‘Apples
Never Fall’ with Annette Bening , and a really wonderful cast . So here I
am , and I just wish the headline wasn’t ‘that thing’ so much, because
the main thing is that I have written this book , it’s called ‘Did I
Ever Tell You This?’. And it does mention cancer because that’s the sort
of context in which I wrote it . But I didn’t really mean to write a
book, I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment , and I
am used to going to work and I suddenly couldn’t go to work. So that’s
why I wrote the book , and I have to say there’s been great response to
it. People seem to love it , which is great . I was very nervous ,
obviously as a first time author . Anyway , I think it’s fun. We
sub-titled it ‘Movies , Life , Love and Other Catastrophes . So it gives
you an idea of all the crazy things that have happened to me. The tone
of the book is one of surprise . I never thought that I would have a
career as an actor, let alone an actor on screen . But that’s kind of
what happened and I am full of gratitude looking back on this life , and
that’s what the book is about . I hope you enjoy it. I enjoyed reading
the audiobook the other day , I hadn’t looked at the book for quite a
while but I found it more entertaining than I expected. And I would look
through the glass window at the audio engineer / producer and he seemed
to be cracking up a lot so I take that as a good sign.
So I hope you enjoy it , and let’s not worry too much about ‘all that’ because I’m fine . Okay !"
March 18, 2023
https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/Cp7B76NATGb/
