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“GO BACK TO F*CKING CHINA” Heckler Gets Sucker Punched By Fed Up Asian (2021-7-27)
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52 views • July 28, 2021
The troublemaker stopped his bike near a crosswalk where it appears several people of Asian descent were crossing. Fearing no repercussions, the loudmouth was caught by surprise when he found out that his racist rhetoric had reached the ears of one man who didn’t want to be told to “go back to China” anymore.
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