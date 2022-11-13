This video is from the Russian-Georgia conflict in 2008, where the same
tactics they are now using in Ukraine were used in Georgia. The `powers that be` usually need a few practice runs before we are hit with something major. The USA regime stirs up the conflict and Putin talks
about how the `west` is an empire of lies. The Ukraine war is where the
Hegelian dialectic is being pushed on the world. The `powers that be`
want a clash of ideologies, the so called `west` versus `Russia` and
they will escalate the `war` when necessary in order to impoverish the
world and bring in their digital ID. Hegelian dialectic is where one
idea is put forward (thesis) and it is opposed by an equally assertible
and apparently contradictory proposition (antithesis) both positions are
reconciled after a clash, by a third proposition (synthesis).This
process is repeated until society is moved in the direction the powers
that be want it to go. The plan is to bring in a New World Order where
the UN will be totally reformed. The 5 permanent members will be forced
to submit to the dictates of the New UN and the UN will govern the new
Digital World. Zelensky is just a puppet to stir up anti-Russia
hysteria, he is promoted on all main stream media and all the so called
governments of the `west` rally behind Zelensky . On the other side we
have Putin, China and Iran, they will have to escalate the war to such
an extent that the new UN will have to be involved in order to bring
world `peace`. We are all being played, the WEF is the puppet master.
The plannedemic was orchestrated by the WEF, and this `war` and
impoverishment of the world is meticulously orchestrated by them also.
We are heading for very difficult times and only believing in the Lord
Jesus Christ will see you stand in these dark times.
