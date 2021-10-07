BANKSTER PROBLEMS LEAD TO BANKSTER SOLUTIONS - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20211007/
This week on the New World Next Week: banks around the world are suffering IT-related disruptions; the Chinese Belt and Road is debt-trap diplomacy; and old Yellen is looking to get the IRS' mitts on every over $600.