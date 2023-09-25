Who Will Fact Check the Fact Checkers? I Will!!!

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/factchecking/
So we all remember the rhetorical question I asked three years ago, right? Who will fact check the fact checkers? Well, guess what. It isn't a rhetorical question. It's a real question with a real answer: I will! That's right, let's roll up our sleeves and get to work dismantling the dissembling disinfo dissertations of the would-be fact checkers and make fun of the clowns on the front lines of the infowar.
