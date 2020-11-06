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The Kingdom of God is Not a Political Party
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16 views • November 06, 2020
Politics and the Kingdom of God. What's the relationship? Do citizens of God's Kingdom have political obligations to the earthly nations of which they are also citizens? Is the Kingdom of God sort of a political party? In this lecture, Bible teacher Steve Gregg does what many consider taboo; he discusses politics and religion at a family gettogether.
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