More Lies and False Accusations of the Deep State
Truth seekers know much of January 6th was a staged lie. Was it intended to prevent the masses from rising up against the deep (in the depths of hell) state to prevent we-the-people from taking back America?  So how much more of the same are they willing to do? Is the Dominion Fox News lawsuit and settlement not also a hoax to scare those like MIke Lindell from pursuing a just and righteous cause?

hannityprophecybannoncarsonflase flagslawfaremurdockfox mewsmy pillowlindell

