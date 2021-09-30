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DO NOT BE EVIL
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10 views • September 30, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3736/the-biggest-mistake-of-my-life-call-in-show-july-5th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3736-the-biggest-mistake-of-my-life-call-in-show-july-5th-2017
Question: “What does it mean to be an evil person, and how do you distinguish an evil person from someone reacting to a traumatic past? For most of my life I grew up believing no one was really evil, but rather it was the harsh circumstances of one’s life that cornered people into evil actions. I believe this moral relativism is something our culture and government embeds into our beliefs at a young age because if we cannot recognize evil we cannot begin to fight against it.”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3736-the-biggest-mistake-of-my-life-call-in-show-july-5th-2017
Question: “What does it mean to be an evil person, and how do you distinguish an evil person from someone reacting to a traumatic past? For most of my life I grew up believing no one was really evil, but rather it was the harsh circumstances of one’s life that cornered people into evil actions. I believe this moral relativism is something our culture and government embeds into our beliefs at a young age because if we cannot recognize evil we cannot begin to fight against it.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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