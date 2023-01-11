TruthyGPT: "Growing" Carbon Nanotubes on Silicon Dioxide, Biocomputing & Venom 1/3

Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/f5b42c3b-4924-4330-b0fc-18081cb7f26b
Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/677f9201-3379-4c9c-ae7f-4ae569ca0e19
Topics discussed in this video:
* Silicon dioxide
* Carbon nanotubes
* How nanotubes are "grown"
* How nanotubes are broken down in the body
* Things which prevent this process
* Thing which enhance this process
* Nanotubes and A.I.
* Loading payloads onto nanotubes
* Storing data on nanotubes
* Targeting specific organs when using nanotubes
* How nanotubes can be dispersed, aerosolized
* and more!
