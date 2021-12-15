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CL News - 14 Dezembro 2021
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0 view • December 15, 2021
Presidente Bolsonaro cutuca o globolixo Wiliam Bonner e outras figurinhas da esgotosfera, a gasolina baixa de preço a partir de amanhã, cientistas japoneses criam vacina contra a velhice, e muito mais.
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