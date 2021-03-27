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Dr. Simone Gold: WAKE-UP Call to the World [27.03.2021]
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210 views • March 27, 2021
The same satanic fascist shit is happening here in Denmark
WTF happen to the common Influenza? Gone?
Are the Covid-19 vaccine safe? (NOT)
Satanic forced Covid-19 PCR test false positive? (YES)
Satanic forced Covid-19 mRNA vaccines safe? (NOT)
What are a mRNA vaccine? (MessengerRNA - Messenger of what?)
Has the medicinal companies no liability?
What exactly does vaccines contain?
- nano technology. mercury, children fetuses, monkey fetuses, other poison?
--
Covid-19 CDC Average Survival Rate = 98,5%
Covid-19 CDC Average DEAD Rate = 1,5%
CDC Covid-19 Survival Rates by Age Group
0-19: 99.997%
20-49: 99.98%
50.69: 99.5%
70+: 94.6%
Source: CDC /estimated Fatally Rates for Covid-19)
---
VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System : https://vaers.hhs.gov/
VAERS | Vaccine Safety | CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Search VAERS Database: https://medalerts.org/
CDC caught shaving DEATH's stats from VAERS System 02/26/2021
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=vaers%20&;kind=video
VAERS Vaccine Expose - Huge List Of Deaths Within A Day Of Injection
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRAu5g5JlE3T/
CDC Caught Shaving Deaths From VAERS System
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QXgUSXwmRSph/
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=vaers%20&;kind=video
---
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
https://www.joinclubhouse.com/@drsimonegold
https://t.me/AmericasFrontlineDoctors
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
---
Source and location:
Steeling The Mind Bible Event
March 13th, 2021
Candlelight Christian Fellowship
Coeur d’Alene, ID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VVooXub6YSdY/
WTF happen to the common Influenza? Gone?
Are the Covid-19 vaccine safe? (NOT)
Satanic forced Covid-19 PCR test false positive? (YES)
Satanic forced Covid-19 mRNA vaccines safe? (NOT)
What are a mRNA vaccine? (MessengerRNA - Messenger of what?)
Has the medicinal companies no liability?
What exactly does vaccines contain?
- nano technology. mercury, children fetuses, monkey fetuses, other poison?
--
Covid-19 CDC Average Survival Rate = 98,5%
Covid-19 CDC Average DEAD Rate = 1,5%
CDC Covid-19 Survival Rates by Age Group
0-19: 99.997%
20-49: 99.98%
50.69: 99.5%
70+: 94.6%
Source: CDC /estimated Fatally Rates for Covid-19)
---
VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System : https://vaers.hhs.gov/
VAERS | Vaccine Safety | CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Search VAERS Database: https://medalerts.org/
CDC caught shaving DEATH's stats from VAERS System 02/26/2021
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=vaers%20&;kind=video
VAERS Vaccine Expose - Huge List Of Deaths Within A Day Of Injection
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRAu5g5JlE3T/
CDC Caught Shaving Deaths From VAERS System
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QXgUSXwmRSph/
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=vaers%20&;kind=video
---
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
https://www.joinclubhouse.com/@drsimonegold
https://t.me/AmericasFrontlineDoctors
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
---
Source and location:
Steeling The Mind Bible Event
March 13th, 2021
Candlelight Christian Fellowship
Coeur d’Alene, ID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VVooXub6YSdY/
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