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#76-The Family Rooted in Absolute Sexual Ethics-Part 10 with Roy Ramey
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36 views • December 12, 2020
What is the proper relationship between religion and politics? Are we living in the era after the coming of heaven? What is the foundation for a peaceful and ethical society and world?
Read Peace Message 10: https://www.visionroot.org/resources/rev-sun-myung-moon/the-family-rooted-in-absolute-sexual-ethics/.
Listen to Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/the-family-rooted-in-absolute-sexual-ethics-part-10-with-roy-ramey/
Read Peace Message 10: https://www.visionroot.org/resources/rev-sun-myung-moon/the-family-rooted-in-absolute-sexual-ethics/.
Listen to Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/the-family-rooted-in-absolute-sexual-ethics-part-10-with-roy-ramey/
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