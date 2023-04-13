Create New Account
Russian Forces Shocked! Thousands of EU Tanks and Combat Vehicles to Arrive in Ukraine
Apr 12, 2023

In this video, we will discuss the sending of tanks and combat vehicles that the European Union sent to Ukraine for the war with Russia. We will see which countries of the European Union sent tanks and combat vehicles, the exact number, and the names and combat uses of those vehicles.


During war events such as those in Ukraine, information is not always accurate. It varies, which is understandable. The same can be said about "announcements" about the delivery of some vehicles and that these vehicles are actually already at the front. This is understandable because, in every war, there is also a war of information and misinformation.


However, you can see the approximate number of combat vehicles sent from EU countries to Ukraine at the end of this video.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdfpVy5KJAc

