Hezbollah Burkan missile wreak havoc on Israeli Branit site
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Heavy missiles were fired from Lebanese town of Rmeich by Hezbollah military, wreaking havoc on Israeli army headquarters of the 91st Territorial Division Ha-Galil at Branit site near Lebanese border. Branit military camp was completely destroyed after the arrival of Burkan, which was based on Iranian Falaq-2.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

hezbollahidflebanese borderbranit siteburkan missiles

