Could Glyphosate Be Causing All Those Pro Athletes' Soft Tissue Injuries?

Short video going over how it's likely that the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer is causing all those pro athletes' injuries & injuries among the average person by having glyphosate substitute for the smallest amino acid which makes-up a third of collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body as theorized by the author of "Toxic Legacy," Dr. Stephanie Seneff. To be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing





View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer





$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com





View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry





View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup





Watch videos @

https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

& Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy





To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep





Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to all of the below:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start





To meet w/ me, I'm @

7081 Environ Blvd

#639

Lauderhill FL 33319

dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby