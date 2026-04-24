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Could Glyphosate Be Causing All Those Pro Athletes' Soft Tissue Injuries?
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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14 views • 14 days ago

Short video going over how it's likely that the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer is causing all those pro athletes' injuries & injuries among the average person by having glyphosate substitute for the smallest amino acid which makes-up a third of collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body as theorized by the author of "Toxic Legacy," Dr. Stephanie Seneff. To be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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glycinedr stephanie senefftoxic legacyglyphosate causing soft tissue injuries
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy