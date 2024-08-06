How Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rose to the top of Kamala Harris' vice presidential picks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Vice Pres. Kamala Harris is poised to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.
“The feeling was having a Midwest governor who had governed in a state that has significant pockets of Republican voters would be good for her,” Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl says.