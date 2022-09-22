Create New Account
America’s Coach, Dave Daubenmire Join us for a PATRIOT Team Huddle
Resistance Chicks
Published 2 months ago
America’s Coach, Dave Daubenmire, joins Resistance Chicks for a PATRIOT Team Huddle LIVE where we will discuss our upcoming Revival in Ohio and what GOD is doing to reset this nation! Coach Dave brings HOPE, TRUTH, ANSWERS and a PLAYBOOK for how to defeat the enemy by the Spirit of God! No one can unify the body of Christ and the Patriot movement better than Coach Dave!Also, be a part of Coach’s Daily team huddle LIVE at CoachDaveLive.com Mon-Fri at 7:00AM!

Save America Revival Tour Ohio Edition


https://share.fluro.io/event/63163ea6a8fd1d0025a3bbd4

Keywords
unitybody of christcoach davedave daubenmirepatriot movementcoachdaveliveamericas coachrevival in ohiopatriot team huddle

