America’s Coach, Dave Daubenmire Join us for a PATRIOT Team Huddle

America’s Coach, Dave Daubenmire, joins Resistance Chicks for a PATRIOT Team Huddle LIVE where we will discuss our upcoming Revival in Ohio and what GOD is doing to reset this nation! Coach Dave brings HOPE, TRUTH, ANSWERS and a PLAYBOOK for how to defeat the enemy by the Spirit of God! No one can unify the body of Christ and the Patriot movement better than Coach Dave!Also, be a part of Coach’s Daily team huddle LIVE at CoachDaveLive.com Mon-Fri at 7:00AM!
Save America Revival Tour Ohio Edition
https://share.fluro.io/event/63163ea6a8fd1d0025a3bbd4
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.