RICKY SCHRODER EXPOSES SATANISM IN HOLLYWOOD!

THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY HAS ALWAYS BEEN COMPOSED OF EVIL MINDED PEOPLE. IT WAS CREATED TO PROMOTE SATANISM AND HAS ALWAYS HAD SEXUALLY DECEIVED DEMONIC PEOPLE INVOLVED WITHIN IT'S DOMAINS. THOSE WHO SEEK FAME AND FORTUNE GET WHAT THEY DESERVE IN THIS INDUSTRY. THE MAJORITY OF THEM END UP AS DRUNKS, DRUG ADDICTS AND OR SEXUALLY PERVERTED. FORTUNATELY THE ARE SOME LIKE RICKY WHO LIVE LONG ENOUGH TO EXCOSE THIS ECIL AGENDA. CASEY AT HIS ENTER THE STARS YOUTUBE CHANNEL HAS EXPOSED THEIR EVIL AGENDA. YOU WOULD DO WELL TO FOLLOW CASEY IF YOU WANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT THIS EVIL EMPIRE. WAKEUP! REPENT OR PERISH...