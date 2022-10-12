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https://gnews.org/articles/t53493534
10/11/2022 The older adults in Communist China have no social security benefits. The old man who went out to sell brooms in the scorching heat and the one selling vegetables in the freezing cold wind to sustain their livelihood are the epitome of Communist Chinas elderly population