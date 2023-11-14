Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DOD AT WAR WITH GOD, SUES TO GET RID OF SCRIPTURE ON DOG TAGS
channel image
The New American
2267 Subscribers
69 views
Published a day ago

America continues to drift away from God. Now the Department of Defense wants to get rid of Scripture on dog tags. There is no reason for this other than some people in the DOD dislike God.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. InfoWars.com - The Battle For Your Soul Is HERE: Will You Fight For God?

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6551aaeb668ba733e3fa9e58


2. MSN.com - Newsweek Article - Pfizer CEO's Vaccine Message Sparks Attacks From Vaccine Skeptics

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/pfizer-ceo-s-vaccine-message-sparks-attacks-from-vaccine-skeptics/ar-AA1jQy8u


3. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE SUES TO GET RID OF SCRIPTURE ON DOG TAGS

https://americasvoice.news/video/DdMkAW0LEbt042i/?related=playlist


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
goddoddog tags

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket