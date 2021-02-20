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METALLICA - FRANTIC
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61 views • February 20, 2021
Second upload January 12 2016 in my second account in you tube after they exterminated my first!NEVER APPEARED in any searchin result for the same song in you tube!
If I could have my wasted days back
Would I use them to get back on track?
Stop to warm at Karma's burning
Or look ahead, but keep on turning?
Do I have the strength
To know how I'll go?
Can I find it inside
To deal with what I shouldn't know?
Could I have my wasted days back
Would I use them to get back on track?
You live it or lie it!
My lifestyle determines my death style
Keep searching, Keep on searching
This search goes on, This search goes on
Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock
Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock
I've worn out always being afraid
An endless stream of fear that I've made
Treading water full of worry
This frantic tick tick talk of hurry
Do I have the strength
To know how I'll go?
Can I find inside
To deal with what I shouldn't know?
Worn out always being afraid
An endless stream of fear that I've made
You live it or lie it!
My lifestyle determines my death style
Keep searching, Keep on searching
This search goes on, This search goes on
Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock
Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock
My lifestyle (Birth Is Pain)
Determines my death style (Life Is Pain)
A rising tide (Death Is Pain)
That pushes to the other side (It's All The Same).....................
If I could have my wasted days back
Would I use them to get back on track?
Stop to warm at Karma's burning
Or look ahead, but keep on turning?
Do I have the strength
To know how I'll go?
Can I find it inside
To deal with what I shouldn't know?
Could I have my wasted days back
Would I use them to get back on track?
You live it or lie it!
My lifestyle determines my death style
Keep searching, Keep on searching
This search goes on, This search goes on
Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock
Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock
I've worn out always being afraid
An endless stream of fear that I've made
Treading water full of worry
This frantic tick tick talk of hurry
Do I have the strength
To know how I'll go?
Can I find inside
To deal with what I shouldn't know?
Worn out always being afraid
An endless stream of fear that I've made
You live it or lie it!
My lifestyle determines my death style
Keep searching, Keep on searching
This search goes on, This search goes on
Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock
Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock
My lifestyle (Birth Is Pain)
Determines my death style (Life Is Pain)
A rising tide (Death Is Pain)
That pushes to the other side (It's All The Same).....................
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