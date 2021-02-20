METALLICA - FRANTIC

Second upload January 12 2016 in my second account in you tube after they exterminated my first!NEVER APPEARED in any searchin result for the same song in you tube!

If I could have my wasted days back

Would I use them to get back on track?

Stop to warm at Karma's burning

Or look ahead, but keep on turning?



Do I have the strength

To know how I'll go?

Can I find it inside

To deal with what I shouldn't know?



Could I have my wasted days back

Would I use them to get back on track?



You live it or lie it!



My lifestyle determines my death style



Keep searching, Keep on searching

This search goes on, This search goes on



Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock

Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock



I've worn out always being afraid

An endless stream of fear that I've made

Treading water full of worry

This frantic tick tick talk of hurry



Do I have the strength

To know how I'll go?

Can I find inside

To deal with what I shouldn't know?



Worn out always being afraid

An endless stream of fear that I've made



You live it or lie it!



My lifestyle determines my death style



Keep searching, Keep on searching

This search goes on, This search goes on

Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock

Frantic tick tick tick tick tick tick tock



My lifestyle (Birth Is Pain)

Determines my death style (Life Is Pain)

A rising tide (Death Is Pain)

That pushes to the other side (It's All The Same).....................