FORMER NATIONAL PRESS SEC. FOR CHUCKY SCHUMER 🏳️‍🌈🦄🍆💩😋 CAUGHT IN PEDOPHILE STING

Andrew Koneschusky, the former national press secretary for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, was recently caught red-handed in a sting operation conducted by a citizen-led group known as Predator DC, with Koneschusky having reportedly coordinated a meet-up with whom he believed to be an underage boy for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity. A string of explicit text messages between Koneschusky and the decoy exposed some alarming exchanges where Koneschusky was asking the decoy to “shave” his rearend and to “not to eat a big meal before bottoming.”





Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Shows and Content, Go Premium Today for only $1 https://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe





Join Our Community Of Patriots: https://redvoicemedia.net/community





Get Liberated From Big Pharma! Make The Switch Today With Dr. McCullough & Dr. Risch https://redvoicemedia.net/twc





Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to https://redvoicemedia.net/rvmgold





High-Speed, Secure & Anonymous VPN Service - 30 Day Free Trial https://redvoicemedia.net/vpn





Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack





Get Stickers To Trigger A Lib: FJB, Ultra Maga, RVM and many more designs available. https://redvoicemedia.net/rightside





Emergency Preparedness, Food Storage & Supplies: https://redvoicemedia.net/prepare





Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel





Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and MyPillow with discount code RVM





The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media.





Thumbnail: https://www.usmessageboard.com/threads/chuck-schumers-press-secretary-andrew-koneschusky-busted-in-sting-to-lure-underage-teen-boy-for-sex.1002272/page-2





https://brutalproof.net/2022/11/schumers-press-sec-busted-with-underaged-boy-mkultra-recalls-sex-torture-session-with-herbert-bush-jimmy-carter-bill-day/





https://www.reddit.com/r/freeworldnews/comments/jbbw7o/chuck_schumer_connections_to_pedophile_ring_these/





submitted 1.2 hours ago by 4066866?





https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/480644352604110886/766053204240105472/unknown.pngPNG





https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1227640976363212800





https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHvRGvUMAYcyRd.jpg [ notice the user halpernlevy ]





https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHvRG9UcAw40ue.jpg [ halpernlevy gay pedo ]





https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHvTcMUYAI_bHK.jpg [explanation ]





https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHseh7UcAQcQ8l.jpg [ halpernlevy friends with James Alefantis ]





https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHv_ZkU8AEPcJn.jpg [ halpernlevy picture with Joe Biden ]





https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbHzTqrU4AI0d1b.jpg [ halpernlevy picture with Oprah ]





Source: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1270429626582654977.html [ this thread is huge, long, amazing! recommended! ]





Guess who was mentoring Anthony Weiner in the 90s? Chuck E Schumer [Source inside]





https://i.imgur.com/AfhL9hs.png





http://archive.is/vwRh9





Source: https://voat.co/v/pizzagate/1617468





Jessica Schumer, Chuck Schumer's daughter, was suggested to work on Hillary's campaign by John Podesta





https://wikileaks.com/podesta-emails/emailid/57484





Source: https://voat.co/v/pizzagate/1697655





Epstein giving donations to Schumer





"Epstein gave seven $1,000 donations to Schumer between 1992 and 1997, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, and gave more to Schumer-related PACs."





https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/10/schumer-will-donate-campaign-contributions-from-accused-sex-trafficker-epstein-to-charity.html





Chuck Schumer and Anthony Weiner picture at a Pizza Party





http://www.nydailynews.com/news/election/weiner-schumer-inseparable-outs-article-1.1360882





Source: https://voat.co/v/pizzagate/1623443





Context for Weiner if someone doesn't remember: https://nypost.com/2017/09/25/anthony-weiner-faces-sentencing-over-sexts-with-minor/