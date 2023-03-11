Create New Account
FORMER NATIONAL PRESS SEC. FOR CHUCKY SCHUMER 🏳️‍🌈🦄🍆💩😋 CAUGHT IN PEDOPHILE STING
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Andrew Koneschusky, the former national press secretary for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, was recently caught red-handed in a sting operation conducted by a citizen-led group known as Predator DC, with Koneschusky having reportedly coordinated a meet-up with whom he believed to be an underage boy for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity. A string of explicit text messages between Koneschusky and the decoy exposed some alarming exchanges where Koneschusky was asking the decoy to “shave” his rearend and to “not to eat a big meal before bottoming.”


Keywords
pedophiliapederastystingbustedhomosexual banking mafiared voice mediagoteemjanuary 6 detaineesandrew koneschuskyformer national press secretarysenate majority leader chuck schumerpredator dc

