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Major Pedophile Whistleblower Reveals Secrets From Beyond The Grave
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36 views • January 17, 2020
In this exclusive interview from the Infowars archives, circa 2001, Alex Jones speaks with John DeCamp, the Nebraskan Senator who uncovered a major, criminal operation that undoubtedly revealed pedophilic activities which were tied to major players in the Republican Party, including the Reagan White House.
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