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AUDITULTERY! [MIRROR]
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90 views • April 28, 2021
FEAR LEADS TO OPPRESSION
Team America up! Trump activated. Frauds revealed. Politicians exposed. Cyber ninjas questioned. Ballot bias. Panama stolen children raped! Ready or not - Ruthless truth!
https://jeffreyprather.com/
BUT THERE IS SOMEONE WHO WILL
THERE’S PLENTY OF PROOF
BUT NOBODY WILL LOOK AT IT
THE LIES ARE ABSURD
WHO’S GOING TO ARREST THEM?
IT'S FAR FROM OVER
WE HAVE TOLERATED TOO MCH FOR TOO LONG
IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG HARD FIGHT
TYRANNY'S ALWAYS FALL
Team America up! Trump activated. Frauds revealed. Politicians exposed. Cyber ninjas questioned. Ballot bias. Panama stolen children raped! Ready or not - Ruthless truth!
https://jeffreyprather.com/
BUT THERE IS SOMEONE WHO WILL
THERE’S PLENTY OF PROOF
BUT NOBODY WILL LOOK AT IT
THE LIES ARE ABSURD
WHO’S GOING TO ARREST THEM?
IT'S FAR FROM OVER
WE HAVE TOLERATED TOO MCH FOR TOO LONG
IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG HARD FIGHT
TYRANNY'S ALWAYS FALL
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