BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BRITISH ARMY RATION MENU 11
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • February 13, 2021
British mre menu 11 part 1 broken down into 3 uploads what's in the bag and use of white and red light in a forest when hiding or evading being seen capture this was menu is really good and the main meal components of chilli and rice and the tuna pasta are excellent.

whats in the Bag?

Menu 11 - Fruit Muesli with Milk/Tuna Chilli Pasta/Chilli Con Carne/Cooked Rice/Fruit& Oat Bar/Hot Pepper Sauce
Snacks - Biscuits Fruit/Mixed Dried Fruits Nougat Bar/Tropical Fruit & Nut Mix/Smooth Peanut Butter

Drinks Include - Isotonic Drink Powder/Flavour Drink Powder x 3/Regular Flavour Hot Chocolate Drink Powder

Sundries Include - Re-Useable Polybag/ Wet wipes x 2/Teabags x 2/Instant Coffee x 2/Matches x 5/Assorted Chewing Gum x 2/Water Purification Tablets x 6/Sugar x 4 /Beverage Whitener x 4/Plastic Spoon

British Army 24h ORP Ration

With over 5000kcal this ration is ranked one of the best in the world

Pack date - 02/2019 - these have a guaranteed 3-year shelf life, with the rations good to eat for much longer if stored properly

#mre​#britisharmy​#britisharmyrations​

Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxpreppingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

HRS Editors
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy