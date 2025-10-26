© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this public portion of Sunday Morning Live on the 26th of October 2025, philosopher Stefan Molyneux examines gaslighting, its psychological roots, and its effects on relationships. He defines gaslighting, discusses its emotional toll, and shares practical strategies for recognizing and combatting manipulation. Listeners hear personal stories that illustrate its prevalence, and he emphasizes the importance of boundaries and self-advocacy. Stefan continues this discussion in the donor-only portion of the podcast, which can be found at:
The livestream continues to a donor-only hour! Subscribers can continue the livestream here:
Premium Content Hub: https://premium.freedomain.com/2bc50a73/understanding-the-selfish-mind
X: https://x.com/StefanMolyneux/status/1982555026766930031
Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com/post/7397997/understanding-the-selfish-mind
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/2147628
Freedomain Members: https://freedomain.com/understanding-the-selfish-mind/
Not yet a subscriber?
You can subscribe on:
X: https://x.com/StefanMolyneux
Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025
Subscribestar: https://subscribestar.com/freedomain
Freedomain: https://fdrurl.com/members
Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!
You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!