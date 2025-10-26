BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Understanding the Selfish Mind!
1 day ago

In this public portion of Sunday Morning Live on the 26th of October 2025, philosopher Stefan Molyneux examines gaslighting, its psychological roots, and its effects on relationships. He defines gaslighting, discusses its emotional toll, and shares practical strategies for recognizing and combatting manipulation. Listeners hear personal stories that illustrate its prevalence, and he emphasizes the importance of boundaries and self-advocacy. Stefan continues this discussion in the donor-only portion of the podcast, which can be found at:


