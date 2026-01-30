BREAKING: 3 MILLION NEW EPSTEIN FILES! - Huge Revelations & More Coverups Exposed!

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the release of 3 million more pages of the so-called "Epstein Files" by the DOJ containing countless emails, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos still being sifted through by sleuths as we speak.





Some of the revelations while not surprising are alarming all the same. From Elon Musk having dialogue with Epstein after Epstein's initial conviction asking to visit him at his home to Howard Lutnick meeting with Epstein which shouldn't surprise anyone considering he was Epstein's next door neighbor.





The government is giving us pittance from a massive international blackmail operation headed by Israel with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as just one piece of the puzzle.





Bill Gates was in the most recent emails asking Epstein to get him antibiotics for an illness he got from "Russian girls." He wanted to secretly give Melinda Gates these pills.





There were emails regarding videos of torture which is horrifying to contemplate.





While one email claims Trump visited Epstein at his house multiple times but didn't receive massages, other emails accuse Trump of abusing a 13 year old girl, something we've heard around 20 examples of with different girls in past Epstein Files as well as via lawsuits involving Epstein.





Strangely, after the initial release of Epstein Files today, the DOJ quickly deleted the accusatory files regarding Trump.





Meanwhile an FBI document in the files claims Trump has been compromised by Israel. The same document claims the same about Alan Dershowitz. This is quite a bombshell as it is exactly what we've been talking about. It is an Israeli operation.





From the stories of Ehud Barak living with Epstein to Jeffrey Epstein himself bragging about working for the Israeli government. From Epstein securing a weapons deal for Israel to Ghislaine's Israeli connection, it is blatantly obvious.





To top it all off, Trump's new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is mentioned in the files regarding a heavily redacted party involving young girls.





Both sides of the political paradigm are involved to a great extent. Do not play politics with something as serious as trafficking. From Clinton to Trump, it is evident both were deeply involved with Epstein and this of course needs to be exposed.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





