Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tulsi Gabbard Live From Maui | Sekulow
channel image
GalacticStorm
2087 Subscribers
Shop now
459 views
Published 19 hours ago

Tulsi Gabbard Live From Maui -


Sekulow Senior Military and Political Analyst Tulsi Gabbard joins us from Maui after wildfires decimated the area last week. The former Hawaii Congresswoman says affected areas are toxic and support is desperately needed.


https://rumble.com/v37ksv6-tulsi-gabbard-live-from-maui.html 

Keywords
hawaiinational guardfederal supportmilitary basemaui firesairlift firefightersstate report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket