© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Well, my friends, before we discuss the main topic of this video, I would like to announce the official report from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation regarding the situation in the Kursk region. So, a few hours ago, the Russian military department officially announced that as of September 10, 2024, the losses of the Ukrainian Army in the Kursk region amounted to 11,400 soldiers. As for the lost equipment, these figures are also terrifying....................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/