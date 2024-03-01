Speaker Johnson Issues Direct Message To Biden About Border As POTUS Pays Visit
At today's House Republican leadership press briefing, Speaker Johnson demanded that President Biden take executive action to secure the border.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.