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Michigan Authorities Investigated Suspected Voter-fraud Operation Weeks Before 2020 Election
The New American
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53 views • August 09, 2023

In mid-October of 2020, the city clerk for Muskegon, Michigan, notified police that someone had dropped off between 8,000 and 12,000 completed voter-registration applications, many of which she believed were fraudulent. This kicked off an investigation that caused some investigators to conclude the existence of fraud — and that the FBI took over and apparently buried. 

In other stories, another Biden business insider is coming forward, this time someone who says he moved money around for the corrupt first family; Ohioans just defeated a measure that would’ve made it more difficult to change the state constitution; and an obscure African country that just went through a coup has the attention of the internationalists.  

In the second half of the show, Christian Gomez interviews Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman about the illegal aliens who are crossing America’s southern border in overwhelming numbers. Christian also interviews constitutional expert Joe Wolverton about why nullification is an important remedy for federal overreach, despite claims to the contrary.  

RELATED  

Watch “COS Misleading People Into Supporting a Constitutional Convention.” 

https://thenewamerican.com/video/cos-misleading-people-into-supporting-a-constitutional-convention/ 

Watch “The Targeted Takedown Indictment of Trump Is a Deep State Revenge Tactic.” 

https://thenewamerican.com/video/the-targeted-takedown-indictment-of-trump-is-a-deep-state-revenge-tactic/ 

Learn more about election integrity and how you can restore it with JBS’s “Restore Election Integrity” action page HERE.  

https://jbs.org/vote/ 

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electionfbiinvestigationbidenmichigan
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