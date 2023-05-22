Behind the Deep State | FBI Exposed as Deep State Tentacle: Will There be Justice?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been officially exposed as a dangerous tentacle of the Deep State to take down those who oppose the establishment and protect its criminal members such as the Biden family from prosecution and accountability, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The House Oversight Committee revealed documents proving that members of the Biden family raked in millions of dollars from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and yet the FBI and DOJ have done nothing except protect them. Meanwhile, Special Counsel John Durham exposed flagrant criminal conspiracy in the FBI and intelligence agencies against the Trump administration and even the elected president of the United States, and yet no criminal charges were recommended. The truth about Deep State weaponization of federal law enforcement against America is now out... the question now is what, if anything, will be done about it?





