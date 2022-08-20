The Ukrainian Military are Savages - Residents of Volnovakha in DPR in the Spring of 2022 - Describe the Numerous Outrages Committed by the Ukrainian Military for Eight Years. - 082022 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/c157cd3a-31c0-44a8-a035-74ccbc490a2f

'When the Ukrainian military entered Volnovakha, they said if they left, they’d torch the city, because ‘savages live here’. But they’re the real savages!’





Residents of Volnovakha in DPR in the Spring of 2022 - Describe the Numerous Outrages Committed by the Ukrainian Military for Eight Years. - 082022



