SRA and SSP Survivor Alandra Markman: His Story and Recovery

Alandra is a survivor of SRA and also of the Secret Space Program, where he was age regressed to different timelines and taken off planet. Alandra describes his functions as a breeder and programmer for the Cult. Max and Alandra talk about clones, other races involved in the Cult such as Reptilians, the experience and healing from having alters and the agendas the cult had for humanity.