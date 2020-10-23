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Concentration Camp Separations / Car for Wheat!
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81 views • October 23, 2020
Camp Separations - From January 2014: Introducing my little friend, and keeping our eyes on the Lord, above all! :o)
Selling Car For A Bale Of Wheat - Jan. 27, 2014: Selling my car for a bale of wheat, leading to the question: In a fear-filled world, on what is our faith really standing?
Selling Car For A Bale Of Wheat - Jan. 27, 2014: Selling my car for a bale of wheat, leading to the question: In a fear-filled world, on what is our faith really standing?
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