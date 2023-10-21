Create New Account
Burny Hill - 'Indian Dreams' - Instrumental song on a Sitar-Tambura
channel image
Burny Hill Music
4 Subscribers
57 views
Published 19 hours ago

(c) Burny Hill - 'Indian Dreams' - Instrumental song on a Sitar-Tambura 22-10-2023 --- If you want to buy this very special handmade instrument, then go to this site, it is high quality and will not disappoint you, this is no affiliate link, but the master builder takes a few months to handcraft these kind of items: https://meerklang-musikinstrumente.de/en/produkt/sitar-tambura/

Keywords
songinstrumentalsitar tambura

