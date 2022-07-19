EMERGENCY BOMBSHELL: Deep State Democrats Caught Red-Handed Inserting Martial Law & Presidential Dictatorship Law Into 2023 NDAA – FULL SHOW 7/18/22

Alex Jones and legal experts are set to reveal shocking details of this America-killing legislation that will shake the globalist tyranny to its very foundations! Do NOT miss this! Today’s explosive edition of The Alex Jones Show breaks down how H.R. 4350 officially declares globalist puppet Joe Biden a DICTATOR inside the continental United States! Tune in to this broadcast and share everywhere, there's not much time!

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