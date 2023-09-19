Create New Account
Genetics & History Debunk "Jewish Khazarian" MYTH "NO ROOM FOR FAKE NEWS" What Actually Happened?
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Published 17 hours ago

Geneticist Razib Khan proves through DNA that there is little evidence for the popular myths regarding "Jewish Khazars". Then Prof. Shaul Stampfer puts the final stamp on it proving it is largely an Arab made falsehood.

MORE on this topic HERE: Leo Zagami Research DEBUNKS "The Jewish Khazarians" LIE! DNA PROVES THE JEWS IN ISRAEL ARE REAL JEWS https://www.bitchute.com/video/u7hjb8bfbpAl/


