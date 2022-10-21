Vax Mass Murder Forecast Ramps UpDuring the same week that the CDC approved of the COVID-19 vaccine for the childhood schedule, granting the drug manufacturers immunity from all liability for adverse events in both children and adults, we also learn that Boston University did gain-of-function research using an NIH grant of $1.1 million (taxpayer money), combining the Omicron and original Wuhan strains — which had an 80% lethality rate in lab mice.The DailyMail reports that Dr Emily Erbelding, director of NIAID’s division of microbiology and infectious diseases, said Boston University’s team did not clear the work with the agency, claiming she did not know of their gain-of-function work until it was released in the media on Monday.

After an estimated 20 million people have died so far and 2.2 Billion have been injured by the covid vaxxines, the NIH is still shoving them down our throats and is still subsidizing illegal gain-of-function research within the US to make more deadly bioweapons to kill us, using our own tax dollars.





source

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/vax-mass-murder-forecast-ramps-up/





