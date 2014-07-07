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[Jul 7, 2014] SEED the series AUDIO DRAMA - Episode 1: The Agartha Mission (18.1K views on YouTube)
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32 views • July 10, 2021
{REMASTERED WITH BETTER AUDIO LEVELS}
If you have not listened to the Prologue, please do so before listening to this episode. You'll need it as a foundation.
In December, 2002, the S.E.E.D. Agartha Team, led by Cpt. Zak Randall, was sent to Iraq looking for weapons of mass destruction. Upon arriving at their mission objective, they found a tunnel hidden inside a cliff. At the end of the tunnel, they discovered a wall with ancient writings etched all over it. Then things get very strange...
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you have not listened to the Prologue, please do so before listening to this episode. You'll need it as a foundation.
In December, 2002, the S.E.E.D. Agartha Team, led by Cpt. Zak Randall, was sent to Iraq looking for weapons of mass destruction. Upon arriving at their mission objective, they found a tunnel hidden inside a cliff. At the end of the tunnel, they discovered a wall with ancient writings etched all over it. Then things get very strange...
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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