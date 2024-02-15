Create New Account
Light Therapy?
Abbot Tryphon
Published 15 days ago

Let there be light…of every kind!


"Abbot, I live near you and the depression from lack of sunlight is very hard to tolerate. When I’ve lived in sunny and warm climates I have felt fine. Do you ever have this problem? What do you do, if so? I know it’s partially always spiritual, but this feels more biological." -  @milagroman75


#therapy #orthodoxy


For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:

https://abbottryphon.com/light-therapy/

https://store.vashonmonks.com/

jesuslighttherapyspiritsoulbodyorthodoxylight therapy

