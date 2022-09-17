Predictive Programming Pointing to September 23rd and Associated Events - This Year Perhaps?

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This video contains a montage of clips through which predictive programming would seem to be pointing to September 23rd as a day on which world-changing events may occur.
Only time will tell if this will turn out to be factual.
Mirrored -
God's Roadmap to the End