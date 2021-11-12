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TGIF. Thank God its Friday. I love Fridays. Check out these La Palma Volcano pics. And the Music ! Insane.
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21 views • November 12, 2021
I love watching these volcano videos. I had a road building and trail building and erosion control and dust control product when I was living in California. I had a lot of fun doing dust control applications in the Palm Springs area of California. I had just completed a trail in a church parking lot and my buddy stopped by with his Mom so I took this picture
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