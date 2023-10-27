Create New Account
We finally have a Speaker who is not totally bought & paid for by the lobbyists & special interests on K Street!
Published Friday

I am excited for the transition from Kevin McCarthy to @SpeakerJohnson

McCarthy was the fountainhead of mistrust in the House. Speaker Johnson is an honorable and virtuous man.

We finally have a speaker who is not totally bought and paid for by the lobbyists and special interests on K Street!


