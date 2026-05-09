U.S. Hormuz Stunt Fails

An attempt by the United States to open the Strait of Hormuz by force has failed after a fierce response from Iran’s side.

The attempt began on May 3, with President Donald Trump announcing that the U.S. will be making an effort to “guide” stranded ships out of the strategic waterway — a choke point for around 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas.

In line with Trump’s plan, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launched “Project Freedom” to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz the very next day.

The Iranian response came within hours. The Islamic Republic fired cruise missiles, rockets and combat drones near American warships crossing the Strait of Hormuz as a warning. CENTCOM denied that any warship was struck.

Iran also renewed its strikes against the UAE on the same day — May 4. The Islamic fired 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones at the Gulf country, according to the Emirate defense ministry. The Fujairah Oil Industries Zone was hit. Three workers were wounded there.

Three commercial vessels, including a tanker owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company were also targeted by Iran close to the UAE.

Amid these attacks, CENTCOM announced that two U.S.-flagged commercial vessels had successfully transited through the waterway. This was denied by Iran, however.

Later on May 4, the command said that its helicopters had struck six Iranian small boats. Trump, from his side, claimed that seven boats were actually hit.

The very next day, Iran struck a cargo ship belonging to French shipping giant CMA CGM near the Strait of Hormuz. The strike caused damage and injured eight crew members.

Surprisingly, Trump announced later on May 5 that Operation Project Freedom will be paused due to progress made in talks toward a permanent ceasefire with Iran. Soon after, it was reported that the U.S. is nearing a one-page memorandum of understanding with Iran to end the war and lay out a framework for talks on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Despite the reported progress, Iran shot down an American combat drone over Qeshm Island on May 6. CENTCOM also announced that an American fighter jet attacked an Iranian-flagged unladen oil tanker that attempted to sail toward an Iranian port.

Trump has reportedly given Iran one week to reach an understanding. The Islamic Republic will not likely submit easily. A deal remains highly unlikely, mainly due to the complete lack of trust between the two countries. The ongoing U.S. military buildup near Iran suggests that a return to war sometime later this month is the most likely scenario.

____________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!