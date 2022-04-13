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Democrats have decided to replace Biden
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100 views • April 13, 2022
Biden has got to go. The hand writing is on the wall. He won't be allowed to lead anymore. Next they'll do a mental assessment and replace him with Kamala Harris. The Democrats had already prepared for this in advance knowing that they were electing a mental deficient.
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