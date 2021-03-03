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Demons loosed on the earth
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305 views • March 03, 2021
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Rev 9:13And the sixth angel sounded, and I heard a voice from the four horns of the golden altar which is before God, saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates. and the four angles were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a mouth, and a year for to slay the third part of men.
If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page .
Ruby
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
Rev 9:13And the sixth angel sounded, and I heard a voice from the four horns of the golden altar which is before God, saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates. and the four angles were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a mouth, and a year for to slay the third part of men.
If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page .
Ruby
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