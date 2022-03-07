© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kate Shemirani: COVID Shots, Cancer & Low Level Ionising Radiation - No Need For Nuclear War
Follow
1
Share
Report
132 views • March 07, 2022
Nuclear war isn't needed in this new generation of warfare. The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about the explosion in cancers, especially among young people, from the COVID experimental shots and the surrounding ionising low-level radiation, along with the rollout of 5G that will increase disease. She also presents steps you can take to insure that your body is as healthy as possible with these threats.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-covid-shots-cancer-low-level-ionising-radiation-no-need-for-nuclear-war-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-covid-shots-cancer-low-level-ionising-radiation-no-need-for-nuclear-war-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.