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Obamagate Trends #1; Twitter Removes It - War Room Full Show
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15 views • May 12, 2020
Its open line Monday as Owen Shroyer opens the phone line to ask the callers “Why did Obama and Company illegal Spy on Donald Trump and associates?”. The callers have many different rationales as the treason committed by the Obama administration becomes clearer. We take a look at the latest Coronavirus propaganda and President Trump’s response to it. Alex Jones is live from the Alamo bull horning the San Antonio City Council for attempting to ban free speech. Americans are ready to reopen, but Democrats are doing anything and everything to keep the shut down and collapse going. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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