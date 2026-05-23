NWO: 2030: The endgame not many people are talking about

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Think about it





A very good video on how the suppressive will look like in 2030 as we’re heading towards a one world, socialist, Vatican-run world government and world religion that will deny Christ as the Son of God, as the Messiah and as God manifest in the flesh.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]